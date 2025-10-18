403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World record in dive gets broken by Turkish diver, devoting it to Gaza
(MENAFN) Turkish national athlete and record-breaking freediver Sahika Ercumen has once again etched her name into the history books, setting a new world record on Friday with a powerful message of solidarity for the people of Gaza.
During a dive into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Antalya, Ercumen reached a depth of 107 meters (351 feet) in a single breath—surpassing her previous best of 106 meters (348 feet) in the variable weight no fins category. The dive lasted 3 minutes and 21 seconds and was undertaken under the theme “Let Gaza Breathe, Let the Darkness Turn to Light.”
Following her ascent, Ercumen and her team emerged displaying Turkish and Palestinian flags along with banners reading “Let Gaza Breathe” and a tribute to the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.
Known for using her athletic platform to support humanitarian causes, Ercumen said this latest accomplishment aimed to draw global attention to the ongoing suffering in Gaza, which has endured years of conflict and blockade. The dive, she noted, was not just about pushing physical boundaries but about delivering a message of unity, resilience, and hope.
Speaking after the dive, Ercumen shared that despite a long career filled with world records and international competitions, this attempt stood out emotionally.
“Everything was down to the wire,” she recalled, crediting her support team for helping her through the challenge. “I didn’t want to let them down. I think my heart rate was around 120 when I went in. But now I feel like a huge weight has been lifted.”
She described the moment as deeply symbolic, not only because of the world record but also because it was timed to coincide with Türkiye’s Republic Day celebrations. “Representing my country as a national athlete is deeply meaningful to me,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed with emotion because not only did we bring a world record to Türkiye, but we also managed to deliver a message from our country to the whole world.”
Ercumen also noted that this was not the first time she aligned a record dive with events in Gaza. “Exactly ten years ago, during another record attempt, the timing coincided with (another) period of conflict in Gaza,” she said. “Back then, we said, ‘Let Gaza breathe.’”
Reflecting on the symbolism of her sport, Ercumen drew a powerful parallel between her underwater endurance and the struggles faced by Palestinians. “I wanted to hold my breath in the water for Gaza so they could breathe,” she explained. “For I know very well what it feels like not to breathe for minutes, and they have been subjected to this oppression for far too long.”
She expressed hope that the recently established ceasefire might mark a lasting step toward peace. “Many years have passed since. I now hope that this peace process becomes permanent,” she said.
Describing the lead-up to the dive as grueling, Ercumen revealed that this year had been especially demanding. Having recently competed in the CMAS World Championship in Greece, she said she was already exhausted. Once in Antalya, unexpected storms interrupted her training, adding to the difficulty.
“Even though I wasn’t able to prepare as well as I wanted, we still did our best,” she said. “I had an amazing team, and my supporters really motivated me. Despite the difficult conditions, we broke the record.”
With this latest feat, Sahika Ercumen continues not only to push the limits of human performance but also to bring global attention to humanitarian issues through the power of sport.
During a dive into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Antalya, Ercumen reached a depth of 107 meters (351 feet) in a single breath—surpassing her previous best of 106 meters (348 feet) in the variable weight no fins category. The dive lasted 3 minutes and 21 seconds and was undertaken under the theme “Let Gaza Breathe, Let the Darkness Turn to Light.”
Following her ascent, Ercumen and her team emerged displaying Turkish and Palestinian flags along with banners reading “Let Gaza Breathe” and a tribute to the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.
Known for using her athletic platform to support humanitarian causes, Ercumen said this latest accomplishment aimed to draw global attention to the ongoing suffering in Gaza, which has endured years of conflict and blockade. The dive, she noted, was not just about pushing physical boundaries but about delivering a message of unity, resilience, and hope.
Speaking after the dive, Ercumen shared that despite a long career filled with world records and international competitions, this attempt stood out emotionally.
“Everything was down to the wire,” she recalled, crediting her support team for helping her through the challenge. “I didn’t want to let them down. I think my heart rate was around 120 when I went in. But now I feel like a huge weight has been lifted.”
She described the moment as deeply symbolic, not only because of the world record but also because it was timed to coincide with Türkiye’s Republic Day celebrations. “Representing my country as a national athlete is deeply meaningful to me,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed with emotion because not only did we bring a world record to Türkiye, but we also managed to deliver a message from our country to the whole world.”
Ercumen also noted that this was not the first time she aligned a record dive with events in Gaza. “Exactly ten years ago, during another record attempt, the timing coincided with (another) period of conflict in Gaza,” she said. “Back then, we said, ‘Let Gaza breathe.’”
Reflecting on the symbolism of her sport, Ercumen drew a powerful parallel between her underwater endurance and the struggles faced by Palestinians. “I wanted to hold my breath in the water for Gaza so they could breathe,” she explained. “For I know very well what it feels like not to breathe for minutes, and they have been subjected to this oppression for far too long.”
She expressed hope that the recently established ceasefire might mark a lasting step toward peace. “Many years have passed since. I now hope that this peace process becomes permanent,” she said.
Describing the lead-up to the dive as grueling, Ercumen revealed that this year had been especially demanding. Having recently competed in the CMAS World Championship in Greece, she said she was already exhausted. Once in Antalya, unexpected storms interrupted her training, adding to the difficulty.
“Even though I wasn’t able to prepare as well as I wanted, we still did our best,” she said. “I had an amazing team, and my supporters really motivated me. Despite the difficult conditions, we broke the record.”
With this latest feat, Sahika Ercumen continues not only to push the limits of human performance but also to bring global attention to humanitarian issues through the power of sport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment