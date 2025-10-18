Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Africa’s Critical Minerals Symbolize Key to Industrial Growth

2025-10-18 03:36:46
(MENAFN) The South African deputy president stated on Friday that essential minerals are pivotal to Africa’s industrial development, worldwide energy transformation, technological advancement, and equitable economic progress.

Paul Mashatile emphasized at the closing event of the fifth Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF) in Istanbul that “The global contestation for critical minerals is purely geopolitical rivalry.”

The two-day conference, which had Anadolu as its worldwide communication partner, wrapped up on Friday. It included keynote addresses from prominent figures such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mashatile pointed out that the African continent holds 30% of the planet’s mineral deposits, encompassing platinum, gold, diamonds, and coal, as well as 90% of the global chromium and platinum supplies.

He also underscored South Africa’s leadership of the G20 as a historic and deeply significant occasion to reform global governance structures, amplify the voice of the Global South, and promote a development agenda that is just, inclusive, and sustainable.

Viewing its G20 presidency—the first ever by an African nation—as a chance to advocate for the ambitions of emerging economies, South Africa is marking the last presidency in the initial complete cycle before the responsibility returns to the United States in 2026, Mashatile added.

