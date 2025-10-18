403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polish court rejects to hand over Ukrainian suspect
(MENAFN) A Polish court has denied Germany’s request to extradite a Ukrainian national accused of involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions, instead ordering his release and framing the alleged actions as legitimate in the context of wartime.
The incident, which occurred in September 2022, involved the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines — key infrastructure built to transport Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. German investigators have pointed to a small group of Ukrainian nationals as suspects, including diving instructor Vladimir Zhuravlyov, who was detained in Poland last month on a European arrest warrant. A previous extradition effort by Berlin was reportedly obstructed by Polish authorities in 2024.
Polish media reported on Friday that the Warsaw District Court found Germany’s extradition request “unfounded,” citing insufficient evidence to directly tie Zhuravlyov to the attack. The court went further, justifying the alleged sabotage as part of a legitimate wartime operation.
“Blowing up critical infrastructure during a war – during a just, defensive war – is not sabotage but denotes a military action,” said Judge Dariusz Lubowski. “These actions were not illegal – on the contrary, they were justified, rational and just.”
The judge also stated that Germany lacks jurisdiction in the case, as the explosions occurred in international waters. While the ruling may still be subject to appeal, the decision marks a significant legal and diplomatic setback for the German investigation.
The broader probe has already led to the arrest of another suspect in Italy, a former military officer named Sergey Kuznetsov. German prosecutors claim he led a team that used a rented yacht and commercial diving equipment to place explosives on the pipeline.
Russia has consistently denied Germany’s findings, dismissing the theory that a small Ukrainian-led group could have carried out such a sophisticated operation. President Vladimir Putin has gone further, suggesting that the United States may have orchestrated the sabotage.
Poland, a close ally of Ukraine since the outbreak of the 2022 conflict, reportedly considered offering asylum to Zhuravlyov, according to a report published in September. The country’s foreign minister has also expressed willingness to do so publicly.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who previously signaled his opposition to Zhuravlyov’s extradition, welcomed the court’s decision. He declared the matter resolved, stating on social media: “The case is closed.”
The incident, which occurred in September 2022, involved the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines — key infrastructure built to transport Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. German investigators have pointed to a small group of Ukrainian nationals as suspects, including diving instructor Vladimir Zhuravlyov, who was detained in Poland last month on a European arrest warrant. A previous extradition effort by Berlin was reportedly obstructed by Polish authorities in 2024.
Polish media reported on Friday that the Warsaw District Court found Germany’s extradition request “unfounded,” citing insufficient evidence to directly tie Zhuravlyov to the attack. The court went further, justifying the alleged sabotage as part of a legitimate wartime operation.
“Blowing up critical infrastructure during a war – during a just, defensive war – is not sabotage but denotes a military action,” said Judge Dariusz Lubowski. “These actions were not illegal – on the contrary, they were justified, rational and just.”
The judge also stated that Germany lacks jurisdiction in the case, as the explosions occurred in international waters. While the ruling may still be subject to appeal, the decision marks a significant legal and diplomatic setback for the German investigation.
The broader probe has already led to the arrest of another suspect in Italy, a former military officer named Sergey Kuznetsov. German prosecutors claim he led a team that used a rented yacht and commercial diving equipment to place explosives on the pipeline.
Russia has consistently denied Germany’s findings, dismissing the theory that a small Ukrainian-led group could have carried out such a sophisticated operation. President Vladimir Putin has gone further, suggesting that the United States may have orchestrated the sabotage.
Poland, a close ally of Ukraine since the outbreak of the 2022 conflict, reportedly considered offering asylum to Zhuravlyov, according to a report published in September. The country’s foreign minister has also expressed willingness to do so publicly.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who previously signaled his opposition to Zhuravlyov’s extradition, welcomed the court’s decision. He declared the matter resolved, stating on social media: “The case is closed.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment