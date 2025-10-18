403
Turkey-Africa Fourm to boost collaboration between two nations
(MENAFN) The Fifth Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum released a joint statement on Friday highlighting the need to enhance collaboration and partnerships across diverse sectors.
Held in Istanbul from October 17 to 18 under the theme "Managing Global Economic Uncertainties: Strengthening the Türkiye-Africa Partnership," the event included Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner.
The forum underscored the value of inclusive and transformative economic ties between Türkiye and Africa, particularly in the context of global challenges such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and climate-related risks.
Participants reaffirmed their commitment to the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, emphasizing a shared vision for economic transformation, industrialization, and regional integration.
The forum also welcomed the increasing strategic significance of Türkiye-Africa economic relations and highlighted the need to deepen cooperation in value chain development, trade diversification, technology transfer, and joint infrastructure projects.
Acknowledging current global challenges, the forum pledged to reinforce bilateral relations and expressed optimism that continued dialogue and collaboration between governments and business communities will occur in a respectful, constructive, and mutually beneficial manner.
Food sovereignty and resilient food systems were emphasized as key priorities, with calls for enhanced cooperation in agricultural productivity, irrigation, access to quality inputs, food processing, and mechanization. Türkiye’s expertise in agricultural innovation and agriculture-based industrial development was highlighted as a significant contribution to strengthening African food systems.
Other areas of cooperation identified during the forum include civil aviation, medicine and medical supplies, logistics hubs, entrepreneurship, textiles, mining, energy, financing, and digital production.
