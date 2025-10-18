Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, US Agree to Resume Economic Talks


2025-10-18 05:13:24
(MENAFN) Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed during a video conference on Saturday to hold a fresh round of economic discussions in person next week.

Bessent noted on the U.S. social media platform, X, that he engaged in "frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China" with He Lifeng.

Both parties confirmed that they will meet face-to-face next week to continue their negotiations.

According to a statement from the Chinese government, Washington and Beijing consented to conduct the new round of economic and trade consultations "as soon as possible."

The statement further mentioned that the two sides had "candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks since the start of this year and key issues in bilateral economic and trade relations."

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also took part in the video call.

This discussion took place after a challenging week in U.S.-China trade relations, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to levy an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to China’s new export restrictions.

