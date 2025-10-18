403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, US Agree to Resume Economic Talks
(MENAFN) Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed during a video conference on Saturday to hold a fresh round of economic discussions in person next week.
Bessent noted on the U.S. social media platform, X, that he engaged in "frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China" with He Lifeng.
Both parties confirmed that they will meet face-to-face next week to continue their negotiations.
According to a statement from the Chinese government, Washington and Beijing consented to conduct the new round of economic and trade consultations "as soon as possible."
The statement further mentioned that the two sides had "candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks since the start of this year and key issues in bilateral economic and trade relations."
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also took part in the video call.
This discussion took place after a challenging week in U.S.-China trade relations, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to levy an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to China’s new export restrictions.
Bessent noted on the U.S. social media platform, X, that he engaged in "frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China" with He Lifeng.
Both parties confirmed that they will meet face-to-face next week to continue their negotiations.
According to a statement from the Chinese government, Washington and Beijing consented to conduct the new round of economic and trade consultations "as soon as possible."
The statement further mentioned that the two sides had "candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks since the start of this year and key issues in bilateral economic and trade relations."
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also took part in the video call.
This discussion took place after a challenging week in U.S.-China trade relations, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to levy an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to China’s new export restrictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment