Africa’s Trade Corridors Offers Chances of Investment
(MENAFN) Trade routes across Africa present remarkable prospects for investors by integrating capital, skilled labor, expertise, and technological advancement.
These corridors serve as crucial hubs where various resources converge to stimulate economic growth.
During the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF) held in Istanbul and hosted by the Turkish Trade Ministry, Eric Melet, CEO of Africa Global Logistics (AGL), shared insights with Anadolu.
He revealed that AGL employs more than 15,000 of its total 23,000 workforce within these strategic trade corridors.
The event, organized in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and coordinated by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), with Anadolu acting as the worldwide communications partner, focused on the theme “Leveraging Türkiye-Africa Relations for Mutual Gains.”
Melet explained that to access and efficiently serve markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, multiple pathways can be utilized.
These include the East African route, particularly through Tanzania, as well as the South African corridor and the West African route, like the Lobito Corridor, where AGL manages port operations.
He highlighted the importance of adopting an appropriate business strategy when investing in Africa’s private sector, pointing out that numerous ventures have failed due to lack of profitability.
Melet further noted that AGL invests approximately $600 million annually in its African assets.
However, he stressed that human capital is equally critical. Africa has a vast reservoir of talent, but success depends on training this workforce and fostering growth through continued investment.
