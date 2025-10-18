403
Police Report Hate Crime Behind Fire at Mosque in Sweden
(MENAFN) Swedish authorities stated on Friday that they believe a hate crime may be the motive behind a blaze that broke out at a recently constructed mosque on Thursday night in the northern city of Luleå. Officials are examining the event as a potential case of arson.
According to police officer Casey Causevic, "The building is not completely burned down, but it has fire damage. We suspect it was deliberately set and are investigating it as arson, but there is no suspect at this time."
His statement was given during an interview with a national broadcaster.
Fortunately, there have been no recorded injuries linked to the incident. Law enforcement has secured the vicinity as forensic teams carry out a detailed technical analysis.
In response to the fire, the Norrbottens Islamiska Center (NIC) expressed their concern on Facebook, operated by the American social media giant.
"We woke up today to a tragic event and a shameful attack that shows hate and evil directed at our mosque in Lulea. We are grateful that no one was hurt, but the damage to the building is evident," they stated.
Authorities continue their probe while the local community processes the unsettling event.
