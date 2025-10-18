403
Emine Erdogan, Iran’s Vice President Meet at Zero Waste Forum
(MENAFN) Emine Erdogan, the Turkish first lady and chairperson of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste, met with Shina Ansari, Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Department of Environment, at an international zero waste forum held on Friday.
The forum took place in Istanbul under the theme "Zero Waste Movement: People, Places, Transformation." Following the event, Ansari congratulated Erdogan, recognizing it as the region’s inaugural significant environmental gathering hosted by Türkiye.
Erdogan remarked that Ansari’s involvement enhanced the forum’s impact. She underscored their shared conviction in the power of unity among neighboring nations and highlighted the unique bond between Iran and Türkiye, which spans from historical ties to future cooperation.
On her side, Ansari explained that Iran is vigorously engaged in waste management efforts but aims to further advance in this field.
She stressed the importance of exchanging knowledge and commended Türkiye’s expertise in environmental preservation, waste control, and water resource conservation. Ansari noted that collaboration between the two countries would prove mutually advantageous.
Furthermore, she stated that Türkiye has consistently adopted a firm position on various issues and has offered steadfast support to Iran amid its challenges.
She emphasized that achieving progress in environmental matters is contingent on establishing peace.
Erdogan concluded by asserting that diplomacy should rest on negotiation and peace. However, she lamented that, regrettably, aggression, warfare, and conflict have recently become widespread across the region.
