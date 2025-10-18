403
Zelensky says feelings of hatered is mutual with Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin harbors hatred toward him—and he feels the same way in return.
The remarks came shortly after Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.
“Putin hates me,” Zelensky told reporters in Washington, DC. When asked whether he returned the sentiment, he responded that it would be unusual to think differently of someone who “try to kill all of us.”
“I have the same attitude (towards) this man,” he added.
During the press interaction, Zelensky supported Trump’s calls for an immediate ceasefire along the current front lines. He did not confirm whether the US would provide long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, only suggesting that discussions on the matter are ongoing. “We have to work on it more,” he said.
Putin has indicated he would be willing to meet with Zelensky, but only during the final stages of negotiations once a peace treaty is prepared. He has also questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, noting that his five-year presidential term concluded in 2024 and criticizing his decision not to hold a new election under martial law.
Moscow has stressed that any ceasefire would require Ukraine to pull back from Russian territories it currently occupies and for Western countries to halt military assistance to Kiev. Putin has also insisted that Ukraine formally recognize Russia’s new borders and abandon its NATO membership aspirations.
