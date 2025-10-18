Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico-EU Trade Pact Set to Be Enacted in 2026

2025-10-18 04:29:01
(MENAFN) Mexico's newly finalized trade pact with the European Union (EU) is set to take effect in February 2026, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Friday, with formal signing expected in the coming months.

The Modernized Global Agreement, which replaces the original 2000 EU-Mexico Global Agreement, introduces sweeping changes aimed at boosting Mexico’s access to European markets.

“It does include tariff reductions on several products, which greatly benefits Mexico's exports to Europe, both agricultural and manufactured goods,” Sheinbaum stated during her daily press briefing.

Citing local media, the updated accord will lift tariffs on 86% of Mexico's agricultural exports to the EU immediately, with a further 10% of duties to be gradually removed over the next seven years.

Trade volume between the EU and Mexico reached over 82 billion euros ($95.6 billion USD) in 2024, according to the European Council, positioning the EU as Mexico’s third-largest trading partner.

