Konkona Sen Sharma: I Don't Get Into Tone And Pitch Of The Character
The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the show, and said that it's not her place as an actor to decide the tone and the pitch of the character. She just follows what her directors tell her as it's their vision at the end of the day, and she doesn't like to interfere in that process.
The actress told IANS,“As an actor, I don't really get into what the pitch or the tone should be, largely. I don't feel comfortable with that, and that's not my place as an actor, by and large. For this show, I was very excited for two reasons, one is that this is based on a hugely successful show called 'Forbrydelsen', which is a Danish show and I've seen a remake of that and it's just amazing. It features the iconic detective Sara Lund, who has her own legion of fans. I knew that Rohan Sippy was directing and I've worked with him before and we get along, I'm very comfortable with him and so I was very happy and excited to do that”.
She further mentioned,“I love the rapport which these two characters (pointing to her co-actor Surya Sharma) have, Jai and Sanyukta. I got to know Surya through the show, so I didn't get into tone and pitch and all that. I read the script, we had a lot of rehearsals, table reads, and a few questions or differences or whatever, those things were ironed out”.
'Search: The Naina Murder Case' is available on JioHotstar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment