Diwali Box Office Clash: Dude, Bison Kaalamaadan, Or Diesel Who's Winning?

Let's take a look at the box office collection status of the three films, Dude, Bison Kaalamaadan, and Diesel, which were released in theaters this year for the Diwali festival.

This year can be called a 'Thala Diwali' for Pradeep Ranganathan, Dhruv Vikram, and Harish Kalyan, as their films have been released for Diwali for the first time. Another special feature is that all three films are from different genres. There was good anticipation for all three movies, so a huge opening was expected for them. Accordingly, let's see how well Bison Kaalamaadan, Diesel, and Dude were received at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day.

Dude was the film released with huge expectations in the Diwali race. Since this was Pradeep Ranganathan's film after two blockbusters, Love Today and Dragon, there was a lot of hype. However, the film didn't meet those expectations. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it got a good opening on the first day. Accordingly, the movie Dude has collected Rs. 5.3 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its first day. Dude is in the top spot, collecting more than the other two films. The film was directed by Keerthiswaran.

Another film that came as a competitor to Dude is Bison. This film was directed by Mari Selvaraj. It was based on the life of a kabaddi player named Manathi Ganesan. Dhruv Vikram played the lead role. A huge star cast including Pasupathy, Lal, Ameer, Anupama, and Rejisha also acted in it. The film received a tremendous critical reception. In this context, Bison has also collected a decent amount at the box office. Accordingly, the film is in second place, having collected Rs. 2.52 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office yesterday.

Another film that entered the Diwali race was Diesel. The film is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. Athulya Ravi played the heroine. The film was based on the oil smuggling mafia gang that rocked North Chennai. Vinay played the villain in it. This film also received mixed reviews. As a result, Diesel has had a sluggish collection at the box office. Accordingly, the film has collected only Rs. 24.5 lakh at the Tamil Nadu box office on its first day of release.