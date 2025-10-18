Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price DROPS On Dhanteras: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Price DROPS On Dhanteras: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City


2025-10-18 03:09:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Price: On Dhanteras, October 18, gold prices saw slight decrease. Bringing some relief to the middle class, gold prices dropped today. How much is gold selling for today? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country

Gold prices fell on Dhanteras, Oct 18, offering relief. Check 22-24 carat rates in major cities. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is ₹9,814/gram, down by ₹144 from yesterday.

22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹11,995 (down ₹175). 10 grams are ₹119,950. 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹13,086 (down ₹191). 10 grams are ₹130,860. Prices dropped from yesterday.

Hyderabad: 10g 22K gold is ₹119,950 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹130,860. Chennai: 10g 22K gold is ₹120,000 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹130,910. Prices are lower today.

Mumbai: 10g 22K gold is ₹119,950 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹130,860. Jaipur: 10g 22K gold is ₹120,100 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹131,010. Prices have dropped.

Delhi: 10g 22K gold is ₹120,100 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹131,010. Patna: 10g 22K gold is ₹118,000 (down ₹3,000), 24K is ₹128,730. Prices are down across cities.

MENAFN18102025007385015968ID1110213771

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search