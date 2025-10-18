403
UN Urges Human Rights-Focused Recovery in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations' chief of human rights made an appeal on Friday for all involved parties to prioritize human rights in the reconstruction and reconciliation efforts in Gaza.
He emphasized that the ongoing truce should evolve into "an enduring peace for the peoples of Palestine and Israel."
In a public statement, Volker Türk expressed optimism about the de-escalation of violence. "There is a collective global relief at the signs that this war and human suffering are coming to an end at last," he noted.
He added that, "At this critical stage, all hands on deck are needed to ensure this momentum carries through to a lasting peace and security for all those living in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory."
According to the rights chief, establishing a sustainable peace will demand "tremendous efforts and the goodwill of all those involved in this conflict and the international community."
He emphasized the importance of putting justice, responsibility, and human worth at the forefront of forthcoming initiatives.
Türk further stated, "It is also about accountability for the egregious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law that have taken place over the past two years."
He stressed the urgency of re-establishing access to basic necessities such as food, potable water, housing, and healthcare throughout Gaza.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of enabling Palestinians to have a say in shaping their governance.
Reaffirming their right to autonomy, he called for inclusive political engagement that leads to a two-state resolution, in accordance with United Nations mandates and global legal standards.
