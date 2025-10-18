403
Erdogan Highlights Urgent Need for Gaza’s Recovery
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Friday the urgent necessity for Gaza to heal and be rebuilt. He highlighted Türkiye’s dedicated efforts to ensure that the existing Hamas-Israel agreement fosters lasting peace in the region.
During his speech at the 5th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan stated: “Due to Israel’s poor record, we remain wary as Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild.”
He further noted that Türkiye is actively working to guarantee the durability of the Hamas-Israel deal and its role in achieving enduring peace.
Addressing the ongoing conflict in Sudan, Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s profound sorrow over the violent clashes.
He voiced hope for a ceasefire and the establishment of sustainable peace in the country.
Erdogan also pointed out the lack of sufficient global attention toward the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Sudan, emphasizing that “ending the bloodshed is everyone’s humanitarian duty.”
He criticized the Western world’s tendency to view Africa’s civil wars and conflicts as inevitable.
Highlighting Türkiye’s position as a major international provider of humanitarian assistance, Erdogan reaffirmed the nation’s dedication to supporting those in distress, regardless of their location.
