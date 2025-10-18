403
Turkish Diver Sets New World Record in Support of Gaza
(MENAFN) Turkish national athlete Sahika Ercumen achieved a new milestone on Friday by surpassing her own world record during a symbolic dive in the Mediterranean Sea.
The act was intended to express unity with the enduringly afflicted people of Gaza.
Ercumen, a decorated athlete with multiple world records to her name, descended to a depth of 107 meters (351 feet) on a single breath—exceeding her prior record of 106 meters (348 feet) in the "variable weight no fins" discipline.
The dive took place in Antalya, a prominent gem along the Turkish Riviera, and lasted 3 minutes and 21 seconds.
The event was dedicated to promoting empathy and awareness, carried out under the message: “Let Gaza Breathe, Let the Darkness Turn to Light.”
Upon emerging from the water, Ercumen and her team held up both Turkish and Palestinian flags, accompanied by a placard reading “Let Gaza Breathe.” Another sign commemorated the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.
Having previously committed her record-breaking attempts to various humanitarian causes, Ercumen stated that this accomplishment aimed to spotlight the continuous hardships endured in Gaza—marked by years of conflict and severe restrictions—and to offer a message of hope and togetherness.
