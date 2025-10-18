403
WFP Boosts Food Aid to Gaza Amid Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has been delivering approximately 560 tons of food aid per day to Gaza since a ceasefire began on October 11.
However, the organization has cautioned that these efforts are still significantly insufficient to meet the immediate demands of the local population.
“The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of an opportunity, and WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance and reach families who have faced months of block aid, displacement and hunger,” said WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Between October 11 and 15, nearly 230 trucks transported roughly 2,800 tons of food assistance into Gaza, according to Etefa. On Thursday, two more convoys entered via the Kerem Shalom crossing, delivering wheat flour and nutritional provisions.
The exact quantities from these latest shipments were still being calculated at the time of the briefing.
“We're still below what we need, but we’re getting there,” Etefa added, noting that the agency has managed to sustain an average of 560 tons of daily deliveries since the truce took hold.
To ensure aid reaches those most in need, WFP has established five food distribution centers throughout Gaza.
The organization plans to grow this network to 145 sites, although the expansion hinges on "trucks continuing to roll in consistently," according to the spokesperson.
Etefa further mentioned that nine bakeries are currently functioning in Gaza, churning out more than 100,000 two-kilogram bundles of bread each day.
Each bundle can sustain a family of five for a day, reaching an estimated 500,000 people—roughly a quarter of Gaza’s population of over two million. WFP aims to eventually raise the number of active bakeries to 30 across the region.
