Govt Forms Civil Defence Corps In 8 Districts

Srinagar- The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has formally constituted Civil Defence Corps in eight districts of the Union Territory to enhance disaster preparedness and strengthen civilian response mechanisms during emergencies.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the decision has been taken under the powers conferred by Section 4(1) of the Civil Defence Act, 1968. The newly constituted Civil Defence Corps will function in the districts of Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Kulgam.

As per the order, every District Magistrate of these districts will serve as the Controller of the Civil Defence Corps, responsible for commanding and supervising the activities of the respective units within their jurisdiction.

The notification, issued under S.O 254, was signed by Chandraker Bharti, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor.

Officials said that the move aims to decentralize emergency response capabilities and empower district administrations to effectively coordinate rescue and relief operations during natural disasters, accidents, and other crisis situations.