Open-Source Innovation Set to Lower AI Chip Costs
(MENAFN) The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) chips is expected to become more accessible and affordable thanks to open-source innovation.
According to a semiconductor specialist, this progress hinges on the condition that “the hardware chips are really programmable and people can be creative about how they build the new solutions.”
Jim Keller, a microprocessor designer based in the US—known for his roles at AMD, Apple, and Tesla—told a news agency that “actually, AI processors are simpler than people think.”
He added, “And people would like you to believe you need $100 billion to develop an AI processor — you don’t.” Keller shared these insights during his appearance at GITEX Global in Dubai, a prominent gathering for technology and AI innovation.
Keller explained that his company, Tenstorrent, has produced a variety of open-source tools, including AI-specific processors and general-use processors.
Furthermore, they have released the AI compiler as open-source, making it freely accessible to the public.
He emphasized that chips developed through open-source methods are not only more budget-friendly but also offer a more user-friendly architecture.
“The current models are really good; they’re still getting better,” he said. “Every day I read an article that something’s hit a limit -- we haven’t got close to the limit. The demand for it is really, really big; so, I don’t know, the next five years are going to be really interesting.”
Keller also expressed doubt about the effectiveness of certain national limitations on the chip industry, arguing that they may be unsustainable over time. “Because some of the technology is really open already, (and) people publish a lot,” he said.
