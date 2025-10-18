403
FLNKS Rejects Postponement of Caledonia Regional Elections
(MENAFN) The pro-independence group known as the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS), located in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia, voiced strong objections on Friday to the delay of the island's upcoming regional elections.
They urged the French government to proceed with the vote next month, utilizing the current electoral register, according to a media outlet.
At a press briefing held in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, FLNKS leaders publicly denounced the proposed deferment of the regional elections, the media outlet reported.
Representatives expressed their dissatisfaction with the French Senate’s recent decision to approve a draft law that would push the election into next year.
The proposed legislation is expected to be reviewed by the National Assembly—the lower chamber of Parliament—in the coming week.
Romuald Pidjot, a spokesperson for FLNKS, condemned the decision, stating, “They are repeating the same mistakes,” while highlighting that prior delays and modifications to the electoral list had already triggered unrest.
“This led to the May 13 (2024) uprising, in which 15 people were killed,” he added.
The regional elections in this Pacific island chain have already faced two delays since 2024.
Earlier, on July 12, delegates from New Caledonia and the French government reached an accord called the Bougival Agreement, named after the suburb of Paris where it was signed.
The agreement establishes a “special-status state within France.”
The 13-page accord confirms that New Caledonia will stay “attached to France” while also introducing a unique New Caledonian citizenship. It ensures voting eligibility for individuals born on the island or those who have continuously lived there for a minimum of 15 years.
