Fidan says Turkey to presist giving humanitarian aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) Türkiye will persist in providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and supporting the Palestinian people, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.
“Türkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza,” Fidan said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.
He added, “Every building that rises in Gaza will be a work of humanity’s collective conscience. Our ultimate goal is to implement a two-state solution and to establish a Middle East where peace and prosperity prevail despite all the suffering.”
Fidan noted that Türkiye had intensified its relief operations immediately after the ceasefire took effect, stressing that humanitarian assistance to Gaza must be sustainable and structured.
According to reports, Fidan and Wadephul agreed on the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of aid, and securing a permanent end to hostilities.
The Turkish foreign minister reiterated that the two-state solution remains a cornerstone for achieving lasting peace in the region. He also called on European nations, especially Germany, to take more constructive actions in addressing the Palestinian issue and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“Türkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities in implementing the agreement reached and is fully prepared to do even more going forward,” Fidan said, adding that the Turkish president is determined to take part in potential mechanisms such as a “task force, peace council, or international stabilization force” as they are established.
Highlighting the economic aspect of Türkiye’s relations with Europe, Fidan said that total trade between Türkiye and EU countries amounts to $220 billions, with Germany accounting for approximately $50 billion of that figure.
