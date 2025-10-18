TURKPA Puts Forward Idea Of Holding Annual Meetings Of Turkic Parliaments' Speakers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Secretary General Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan has suggested annual informal meetings of speakers of Turkic parliaments during a meeting with Kazakhstan's TURKPA Chairman-in-Office, Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the country's Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov, Trend reports via TURKPA.

According to Hasan, this will accelerate the joint activities of parliaments under the leadership of the speakers.

He shared proposals for further developing TURKPA's agenda, including the organization of meetings of committees dealing with health, defense, and foreign relations issues in Kazakhstan within the current chairmanship; the establishment of a new mechanism of cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs and the parliaments of Turkic states; and the importance of establishing a new format of cooperation between the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and TURKPA.

He also emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in advancing the shared interests of member countries on various interparliamentary platforms.

Meanwhile, Koshanov extended his congratulations to Hasan on the commencement of his tenure as Secretary General of TURKPA, emphasizing his professional background and valuable contribution to Turkic cooperation throughout his career.

The speaker reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to promoting solidarity and deeper cooperation among Turkic states, noting the important role of parliaments in fostering unity within the Turkic world.

In his capacity as Chairman-in-Office of TURKPA, Koshanov highlighted several directions for the Assembly's future work, including the enhancement of its core legal framework, organization of committee meetings in Astana, and activities dedicated to the centenary of the First Turkological Congress to be held in Azerbaijan.

Koshanov welcomed and expressed his full support for the proposals put forward by the Secretary General.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the outcomes of the recent 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala on 7 October of the current year. The Speaker underlined that the discussions of the Heads of State at the Summit once again demonstrated the high level of mutual understanding among Turkic nations and set new priorities for strengthening regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

The Secretary General also expressed his sincere hope to welcome Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan into the close family of TURKPA soon. The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive cooperation focused on the new stage.

The Secretary General was accompanied by Deputy Secretaries General Talgat Aduov, Muhammet Alper Hayali, and Secretary of Commission Aynura Abutalibova.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.