Zelensky-Trump Meeting Runs Much Longer Than Scheduled Source


2025-10-17 07:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) "Lunch is over, but the meeting has been going on for more than two hours – much longer than scheduled," the source said.

Read also: Zelensky: Now is time to end Russia's war against Ukraine

As reported, the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States is currently taking place at the White House, with the key topic being measures to pressure Russia into achieving peace.

On the eve of the meeting, Trump held what he called a "very productive" call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump said he plans to meet Putin in Budapest to discuss the possibility of ending the "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

