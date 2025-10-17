Department Of Government Enablement And E& Partner To Launch Abu Dhabi Unified Government Data Centre To Power 40+ Government Entities



Located in Khalifa City, data centre will consolidate Abu Dhabi Government's digital infrastructure with 99.982% uptime across 40+ entities Partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi's long-term strategy to advance national development through secure, AI-ready digital infrastructure

Abu Dhabi, October, 2025 - The Department of Government Enablement (DGE), in partnership with e&, global technology group e&, today announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Data Centre at GITEX Global 2025.

Located in Khalifa City, the Unified Government Data Centre serves as the primary facility for Abu Dhabi Government's digital infrastructure, supported by a dedicated Disaster Recovery site in Al Ain. Together, they provide a combined capacity of 19 megawatts of secure, AI-ready capacity to host and manage critical government data.

His Excellency Wesam Lootah, Director General at DGE, said:“In our journey to a fully AI-native government, the ability to build and scale securely and at speed depends on trusted, unified infrastructure. The Abu Dhabi Unified Government Data Centre ensures every government entity can innovate confidently on shared, sovereign data in order to strengthen collaboration and accelerate digital transformation.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& enterprise, said:“Abu Dhabi has set a clear direction: a fully AI-native government by 2027. In partnership with DGE, e& is providing the sovereign digital foundation, cloud, data, and connectivity, so every entity can deliver secure, interoperable AI services at scale. This moves AI from pilots to policy-grade capability, lifting service quality for residents and businesses while cultivating Emirati talent and an open innovation ecosystem.”

The facility will bring all 40+ Abu Dhabi Government entities under a single, secure, AI-enabled infrastructure - enabling interoperability, supporting confidential data storage, and advancing the UAE's broader agenda for secure AI and data policies. This marks a pivotal milestone in line with the AED 13 billion Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy as part of the emirate's ambition to become the world's first AI-native government.

The facility provides Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and co-location services for more than 40 government entities, ensuring high resilience and service continuity with 99.982% uptime. The centre is built with fault-tolerant design, redundant power systems, advanced cooling via a chilled-water cooling system, and operates under multiple global and local certifications. By integrating renewable energy sources, the facility supports green operations with a low target Power Usage Effectiveness ratio of 1.85 to reduce environmental impact and operational cost.

The migration of all government data to the facility is expected to begin in Q1 2026, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's commitment to a secure, connected, and people-first digital government, supporting seamless integration across all 40+ entities.

Abu Dhabi Government's participation at GITEX 2025 underscores the emirate's commitment to becoming the world's first AI-native government. By showcasing breakthrough projects, unveiling next-generation services, and deepening global partnerships, Abu Dhabi is demonstrating how AI-driven innovation can create a government that is smarter, more human, and future-ready - setting new benchmarks for digital excellence worldwide.

About DGE:

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.