Agri Minister Reviews Progress Of Self-Reliance In Pulses Mission & PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Ministry to review the progress of the Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.

The mission will operate through State-supported district clusters and is expected to boost productivity, employment, and self-sufficiency in pulses cultivation.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on July 16, 2025, the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will be implemented over six years (FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31) with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

The Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission will also span six years with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore.

The mission targets expanding the area under pulses from 275 lakh hectares to 310 lakh hectares, increasing production from 242 lakh tonnes to 350 lakh tonnes, and improving productivity to 1,130 kg per hectare by 2030–31.

To ensure rapid execution of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, Chouhan announced that he would soon convene a meeting with Ministers from 11 Ministries.

He also directed officials to engage with the concerned States for expeditious roll-out of the Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission through the formation of district-level clusters.

The Minister emphasised that timely implementation at the grassroots level would directly benefit farmers and strengthen the rural economy.

The Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Modi on October 11, 2025, at Pusa, New Delhi, aims to drive agricultural transformation in 100 aspirational districts by integrating 36 sub-schemes of 11 Ministries.

Chouhan instructed officials to organise a joint meeting with Ministers and Secretaries of these Ministries, along with representatives from NITI Aayog, to ensure convergence of efforts and effective delivery of benefits to farmers.

