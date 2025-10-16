Epson Robots To Showcase New SCARA And 6-Axis Automation Systems At The Assembly Show 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Epson Robots to demonstrate automation innovations at The Assembly Show 2025

October 16, 2025 by Sam Francis

Epson Robots says it will showcase a range of high-performance, cost-effective automation technologies at The Assembly Show 2025, taking place in Rosemont, Illinois, from October 21-23. The company will demonstrate its latest SCARA and 6-Axis robots and related automation systems at booth #319.

Epson, which describes itself as the world's leading SCARA robot manufacturer, says its systems are designed to help manufacturers overcome challenges such as labor shortages, reshoring, and the demand for flexible production. The company says its solutions aim to simplify automation while improving speed, safety, and efficiency.

Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots, says:“From easy-to-integrate robots to user-friendly software tools, Epson makes automation simple, accessible and cost-effective.

“Epson's technology removes the complexity often associated with automation, helping businesses implement flexible, reliable solutions with confidence.”

Attendees at the show will be able to take part in hands-on demonstrations, explore a broad lineup of industrial robots, and attend two educational sessions led by Marsic.

The first session, titled“Beyond the Labor: Understanding Robot ROI from Production to Profits”, will take place on Tuesday, October 21, from 10.40 to 11.15 am CDT. It will focus on how to measure the return on investment of robotics beyond simple labor replacement, covering hidden cost benefits such as reduced waste and improved safety.

The second,“Automation 101: The Starting Point for Robot Automation”, will be held on Wednesday, October 22, from 2.30 to 3 pm CDT. This presentation will offer guidance to companies looking to begin or expand their automation programs, outlining practical steps and key considerations.

Among the technologies on display will be:



T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robots, designed for compact spaces, featuring a built-in controller and simplified maintenance requirements.

GX-Series SCARA robots, equipped with GyroPlus vibration-reduction and SafeSense technologies for high-throughput, collaborative applications.

VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robots, offering a 900 mm reach and 6 kg payload capacity with flexible power options, integrated with the IntelliFlex Feeding System.

C-Series 6-Axis robots, aimed at high-performance, heavy-payload tasks.

N2 compact 6-Axis robots, with a folding-arm design for faster cycle times in tight workspaces. LS10B SCARA robots, built for heavier payload applications of up to 10 kg.

Epson will also demonstrate its RC+ Industrial Automation Development Software, which includes tools such as Vision Guidance, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, and GUI Builder for creating customized interfaces.

The Assembly Show 2025 runs October 21-23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Epson Robots is a division of Seiko Epson Corporation and claims to have sold more than 150,000 factory automation units worldwide. Its robots are used in industries ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices, food processing, and semiconductors.