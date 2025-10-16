Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S., Mexico Hold Talks on Border, Combating Fentanyl Trafficking

U.S., Mexico Hold Talks on Border, Combating Fentanyl Trafficking


2025-10-16 04:03:54
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Wednesday in Washington to strengthen collaboration on combating fentanyl trafficking, border security, and other critical issues, the State Department confirmed.

“The United States and Mexico continue to improve cooperation to advance our shared security goals, including dismantling foreign terrorist organizations that threaten both countries by trafficking fentanyl and weapons,” the State Department said in its official summary of the talks.

The two officials also discussed strategies to boost regional economic growth and curb illegal immigration, according to the briefing.

“The United States views its partnership with Mexico as vital to addressing key challenges,” Rubio was quoted saying by the State Department.

MENAFN16102025000045017169ID1110204286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search