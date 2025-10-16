403
U.S., Mexico Hold Talks on Border, Combating Fentanyl Trafficking
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Wednesday in Washington to strengthen collaboration on combating fentanyl trafficking, border security, and other critical issues, the State Department confirmed.
“The United States and Mexico continue to improve cooperation to advance our shared security goals, including dismantling foreign terrorist organizations that threaten both countries by trafficking fentanyl and weapons,” the State Department said in its official summary of the talks.
The two officials also discussed strategies to boost regional economic growth and curb illegal immigration, according to the briefing.
“The United States views its partnership with Mexico as vital to addressing key challenges,” Rubio was quoted saying by the State Department.
