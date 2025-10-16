Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Khojavend To Welcome More Families By Year-End

Azerbaijan's Khojavend To Welcome More Families By Year-End


2025-10-16 05:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ The resettlement of families to Azerbaijan's Khojavend district is expected to continue, with around 1,300 to 1,500 households planned to return by the year-end, Emin Huseynov, the Presidential Special Representative for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum held in Khankendi, Huseynov stated that the resettlement process will continue into 2026:

"Work on other projects is also progressing at full speed. We hope that by 2026, all targets set under the State Program will be achieved," he said.

MENAFN16102025000187011040ID1110204725

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search