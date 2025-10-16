Azerbaijan's Khojavend To Welcome More Families By Year-End

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The resettlement of families to Azerbaijan's Khojavend district is expected to continue, with around 1,300 to 1,500 households planned to return by the year-end, Emin Huseynov, the Presidential Special Representative for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum held in Khankendi, Huseynov stated that the resettlement process will continue into 2026:

"Work on other projects is also progressing at full speed. We hope that by 2026, all targets set under the State Program will be achieved," he said.