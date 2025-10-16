Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nestle Plans to Slash 16,000 Jobs Through 2027

2025-10-16 07:35:49
(MENAFN) Swiss food giant Nestle revealed on Thursday its plan to cut 16,000 jobs within the next two years as part of an aggressive cost-reduction strategy.

In an official statement, the company detailed that 12,000 white-collar roles will be eliminated alongside 4,000 other positions during this period to boost operational efficiency.

These layoffs are projected to generate annual savings of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.25 billion) for Nestle through to the end of 2027.

This move accelerates Nestle’s ongoing cost-cutting efforts, which had already seen $3.17 billion in savings initiated under former CEO Laurent Freixe. The target has now been raised to $3.76 billion by 2027.

