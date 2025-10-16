403
Man accused of initiating Palisades Fire gets charged by federal jury
(MENAFN) A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man accused of igniting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles earlier this year.
Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, faces a three-count indictment, including charges of destruction of property by fire, arson affecting property involved in interstate commerce, and setting timber on fire, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.
Rinderknecht, formerly of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, has remained in federal custody since his arrest on October 7. Authorities say he started a small fire on New Year’s Day that smoldered underground before reigniting a week later, spreading across Pacific Palisades—a neighborhood known for its affluent residents.
The Palisades Fire ultimately killed 12 people and destroyed 6,837 structures, most of them homes.
If convicted, Rinderknecht faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 45 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks at the US District Court in downtown Los Angeles.
