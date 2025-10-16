Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union freezes Madagascar amid political disruption

2025-10-16 07:39:26
(MENAFN) The African Union suspended Madagascar on Wednesday, hours after the leader of a recent military coup announced plans to be sworn in as president.

“The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force,” said AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in a statement, noting that the suspension took effect immediately.

President Andry Rajoelina fled the country due to safety concerns after weeks of anti-government “Gen-Z” protests, which were fueled by water and electricity shortages and supported by segments of the military. His decision to dismiss the entire government further intensified calls for his resignation.

From an undisclosed location, Rajoelina attempted to dissolve the National Assembly by decree. However, the assembly ignored the decree and voted to impeach him on Tuesday.

Shortly after, Colonel Michael Randrianirina and his elite CAPSAT unit announced that the military had assumed control, dissolved most state institutions, and would establish a transitional government. Randrianirina told reporters that he would soon be sworn in as president after the High Constitutional Court invited him to assume the role.

In parallel, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) appointed a panel of elders to help ease tensions in Madagascar. Malawian President Peter Mutharika, chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, stated that the panel would be led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda to promote restraint, peace, and dialogue in the country.

“No further Malagasy lives should be lost due to the unrest,” Mutharika added.

