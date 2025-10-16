Web Summit Organising Committee Discusses Preparations For Third Doha Edition In February

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Web Summit Permanent Organising Committee held its regular meeting in Doha, chaired by Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani to follow up on the ongoing preparations for the third edition of Web Summit Qatar to be held from February 1 to 4.

The meeting will feature a distinguished group of key global leaders, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs in the fields of technology and innovation.

The meeting discussed developments in the 'Women in Technology: Pioneers' programme, one of the summit's flagship events, which this year marks its tenth anniversary. The program is recognized as one of the most prominent international initiatives aimed at empowering women in technology, entrepreneurship, and digital creativity.

The Committee announced that tickets allocated for the program in the upcoming edition of the Summit have sold out, reflecting the high demand for participation. This ticket category offers attendees all the benefits of general admission, in addition to exclusive access to meetings, panel discussions, and workshops led by women. It also provides opportunities for professional networking and mentorship by female experts in the business and technology sectors, making it one of the most sought-after ticket categories at the Summit.

In a statement on this occasion the GCO Director and Chairman of the Permanent Organising Committee of the Web Summit Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, said that the 'Women in Technology: Pioneers' programme is one of the main pillars of the Web Summit, as it represents a global commitment to supporting women and enhancing their presence in the fields of innovation and digital transformation. He expressed his pleasure that Doha will serve as a platform for these efforts and a centre that celebrates the achievements of pioneering women in these fields, affirming Qatar's dedication to enhancing the role of women in the sustainable development process, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that hosting the third edition of the Web Summit complements Doha's success in solidifying its position as a global hub for shaping the digital future, a gateway that brings together expertise, provides opportunities for talent, and celebrates the talents of women who continue to make a difference in the fields of technology and entrepreneurship.

In celebration of the program's tenth anniversary, the Organising Committee announced a special evening in Doha to honor pioneering women in the fields of technology, investment, media, and scientific research. This event is part of a series of events the Web Summit will hold in several global cities, including London, Vancouver, Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon, and Dublin, celebrating women leaders in the fields of technology and innovation.

The Committee confirmed the participation of a group of prominent women in the upcoming edition's activities, including

H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums' Board of Trustees; Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat; and Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform of the Kingdom of Morocco Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, along with several influential women leaders in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.