Coffee Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Coffee Market?

The size of the coffee market has witnessed significant expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from a value of $66.42 billion in 2024 to $70.22 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to shifts in consumer tastes, the need for convenience and mobile lifestyles, a heightened demand for craft and artisanal coffee products, as well as globalization and trade.

The projected expansion of the coffee market indicates substantial growth in the coming years, with a predicted valuation of ""$88.89 billion by 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This surge during the forecast period can be credited to multiple factors including health and wellness trends, premium coffee, ethical procurement practices, e-commerce, and the popularity of specialty coffee. Notable future trends include a focus on customization and do-it-yourself approaches, collaborations, limited edition products, an emphasis on health and wellness, packaging innovations for easier convenience, and a global interest in the exploration of different coffee origins.

Download a free sample of the coffee market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Coffee Market?

The coffee concentrate, essence, and extract market is poised for growth due to the escalating demand for innovative and unique flavors. Consumer cravings for novel taste experiences are fuelling product innovation, the unveiling of varied flavor profiles, and personalization. This calls for culinary adventure, involvement, and rivalry among brands, ultimately broadening the market as customers look for exciting and distinctive flavor alternatives in their food and drinks. The rising popularity of artisanal and craft drinks, the sway of mixology and culinary uses, and the emergence of flavored cold brews also amplifies the market growth. For example, Simpsons Beverage Supply Co Ltd., a UK-based flavor manufacturing company, stated in September 2022 that around 80% of coffee lovers customize their drinks using flavored coffee syrups. Thus, the surging demand for fresh and unusual flavors is steering the success of the coffee concentrate, essence, and extract market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Coffee Market?

Major players in the Coffee Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Grady's Cold Brew LLC

. PepsiCo Inc.

. Tata Coffee Limited

. Royal Cup Inc.

. Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd.

. Red Thread Coffee Co.

. Christopher Bean Coffee

. Nestle SA

. Slingshot Coffee Co.

. Synergy Flavors Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Coffee Market?

Innovation in product offerings has become a prominent trend in the coffee concentrate, essence, and extract market, gaining popularity among key players. Major companies in the market are focusing on developing original products in an effort to solidify their market position. Increased emphasis is placed on product variation and novelty. As an example, in March 2023, Reborn Coffee, an American specialty coffee retailer, introduced a novel line of luxury cold brew ice creams, prepared with coffee extracts and concentrates. These products, distinct in their use of natural ingredients, offer exceptional flavors and a distinctively rich and creamy texture, standing out among other ice cream brands.

What Segments Are Covered In The Coffee Market Report?

The coffeemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Iced Coffee Concentrate, Top Roast Coffee Concentrate, Black Coffee Concentrate

2) By Variety: Arabica, Robusta

3) By Caffeine Content: Regular, Decaffeinated

4) By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Store, Convenience Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate: Ready-To-Drink Cold Brew, Cold Brew Coffee Pods, Liquid Cold Brew Concentrates

2) By Iced Coffee Concentrate: Liquid Iced Coffee Concentrate, Powdered Iced Coffee Mixes, Flavored Iced Coffee Concentrates

3) By Top Roast Coffee Concentrate: Single-Origin Top Roast Concentrates, Blended Top Roast Concentrates, Flavored Top Roast Extracts

4) By Black Coffee Concentrate: Ready-To-Drink Black Coffee, Liquid Black Coffee Extracts, Instant Black Coffee Concentrates

View the full coffee market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Coffee Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading area in the global market for coffee concentrates, essences, and extracts. The global coffee market report for 2025 delineates a projection of this growth status. It encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Coffee Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025

report/tea-extracts-global-market-report

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2025

report/tea-pods-global-market-report

Tea Capsule Global Market Report 2025

report/tea-capsule-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "