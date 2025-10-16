Qatar, Tajikistan Discuss Strengthening Economic, Trade And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, H E Zavqi Zavqizoda, co-chaired the Fifth Session of the Qatari–Tajik Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation, held in Dushanbe with the participation of senior officials from both sides.

In his opening remarks, H E Dr. Ahmed Al-Sayed underlined the depth and strength of bilateral relations between Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan, noting that the Committee serves as a pivotal platform to further strengthen ties and deepen partnerships across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.

Both sides discussed avenues of cooperation across several vital sectors, including trade, investment, transport and communications, agriculture, environment, education, health, labour, tourism, culture, and information and communications technology, among other areas of mutual interest.

The two sides agreed to take concrete steps to expand bilateral cooperation through the activation of existing agreements and memoranda of understanding, the establishment of the Qatari–Tajik Business Council, and the facilitation of the movement of people, goods and investments in support of greater trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

On the sidelines of the meetings, H E the Minister of State held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials from the Republic of Tajikistan.

The discussions addressed various aspects of cooperation and explored opportunities to enhance partnerships in priority sectors of high added value to the economies of both countries.

The meetings also reviewed the investment opportunities available in the State of Qatar and the incentives available to investors.