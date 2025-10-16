403
African Union Suspends Madagascar After Military Takeover
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) announced the immediate suspension of Madagascar on Wednesday, just hours after a military leader declared his intention to assume the presidency.
AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf emphasized in a statement that “the rule of law must prevail over the rule of force,” underscoring the organization's disapproval of the military-led change in power.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina fled the country amid mounting concerns for his personal safety.
His departure followed prolonged “Gen-Z” anti-government demonstrations, which gained the support of segments of the military.
These protests were fueled by widespread dissatisfaction over persistent water and electricity outages. Rajoelina's decision to dismiss the entire government further intensified public demands for his resignation.
Attempting to assert control from an undisclosed location, Rajoelina tried to dissolve the National Assembly by decree. However, the legislative body ignored the order and proceeded to vote for his impeachment on Tuesday.
Soon after the impeachment, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, along with his elite CAPSAT military unit, declared that the military had assumed authority.
They announced the dissolution of most governmental institutions and the formation of a transitional administration.
Randrianirina informed journalists that he would soon take the presidential oath after the High Constitutional Court extended an invitation for him to assume the role.
In a parallel development, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) moved to address the growing instability in the country.
The regional bloc formed a council of elder statespersons in an effort to mitigate conflict.
Malawian President Peter Mutharika, who chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, revealed that the delegation would be led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda.
Their mission, he said, is to promote “restraint, peace and dialogue” within the island state.
