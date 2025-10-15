403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Acting Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Mohammad Al-Mannai affirms that Kuwait's selection as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025 reflects the country's pioneering journey.
KUWAIT - Representative of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi affirms the leadership's commitment to supporting cultural dialogue and enhancing human communication among nations.
KUWAIT - Participants in the "KUNA Dialogue" symposium affirm that news agencies play a vital role in delivering accurate and reliable news from their official sources, relied upon by newspapers, radio stations and television networks.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's state security police busts a terrorism funding network and arrests suspects who belong to a banned organization that target destabilizing security and order in the country, read an Interior Ministry statement. (end)
hb
KUWAIT - Representative of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi affirms the leadership's commitment to supporting cultural dialogue and enhancing human communication among nations.
KUWAIT - Participants in the "KUNA Dialogue" symposium affirm that news agencies play a vital role in delivering accurate and reliable news from their official sources, relied upon by newspapers, radio stations and television networks.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's state security police busts a terrorism funding network and arrests suspects who belong to a banned organization that target destabilizing security and order in the country, read an Interior Ministry statement. (end)
hb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment