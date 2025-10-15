Lone Wolf Roofing Reviews: Meet The Best-Reviewed Roofing Service Provider In Louisiana

MENAFN - GetNews) Lone Wolf Roofing is consistently getting 5-star reviews for its roofing service in LA.







Lone Wolf Roofing, one of Louisiana's most trusted names in residential and commercial roofing, continues to earn high praise from homeowners and business owners alike. As the top-reviewed roofing service provider in Louisiana, Lone Wolf Roofing is popular for its professionalism, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer care.

A Reputation Built on Quality and Integrity

With 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing has set itself apart as a reliable and skilled provider of roofing, siding, windows, and patio solutions. Based in Metairie, Louisiana, the company delivers long-lasting, budget-friendly roofing services designed to withstand the state's challenging weather conditions. Lone Wolf Roofing provides complete exterior solutions for both residential and commercial clients, including roof repair, storm damage restoration, gutter installation, soffit and fascia work, and roof insurance claim assistance.

Lone Wolf Roofing handles every project with care and precision, ensuring clients not only receive a roof but also peace of mind. Whether it's a new roof construction, roof replacement, or emergency repair service, the team's dedication to quality workmanship remains unmatched throughout Louisiana.







Customers Speak: Praise from Satisfied Homeowners

A steady stream of five-star reviews, highlighting Lone Wolf Roofing's professionalism, communication, and results, reflects its growing success.

Kat Matherne from New Orleans shared her positive experience working with Lone Wolf Roofing:“Lone Wolf Roofing in New Orleans provided a remarkable experience with their excellent service and quality. Whenever I had questions or concerns, their team handled them wonderfully. I felt comfortable having their crew around my home; their professionalism was evident. The project manager's support was exceptional; I couldn't have asked for better. Throughout the entire project, they communicated with me consistently, ensuring I was always in the loop. The design consultation greatly assisted in choosing a style that looks exceptionally sharp and well-finished. Highly recommend their services in New Orleans.”







Rob Cagle applauded Lone Wolf Roofing's professionalism and value:“It was absolutely a wonderful experience working with Clone and Lone Wolf Roofing. I recently had a new fortified roof installed. The price was the best of all the bids for a superior product and materials. The installation team was available to start quickly and, best of all, was extremely professional. From the install to cleanup, everything exceeded my expectations. Clare was on site and available to answer any questions. Throughout the project, she maintained constant communication and was present to oversee the cleaning and restoration of the property. Typically, I am NOT someone who takes the time to fill out online reviews, but I was so happy with the process and the work that I was compelled to open my computer and share my experience. Thanks again for everything!”

Tashanda Moreno Riley, shared her journey and positive experience working with Lone Wolf Roofing:“I recently had the pleasure of working with Lone Wolf Roofing. They installed my new roof in just one day! The entire process was fast, efficient, and completely seamless from start to finish. From the owner of the project to the hardworking roofing crew, everyone was knowledgeable, courteous, and friendly. I especially would like to thank Clare Manale for responding to all of my calls and texts in a timely manner. I will use their other services and recommend them to friends and family! Lone Wolf Roofing is definitely top-notch.”

Lone Wolf Roofing: Licensed, Certified, and Ready







Lone Wolf Roofing holds a Residential Construction License (General Contractor License No. 5382). This license ensures Lone Wolf can legally handle every aspect of a roofing project, from replacing shingles to repairing decking, rafters, and other structural elements, without delay or legal risk.

The company's credentials further reinforce its leadership in the industry:



GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor (2020–2025): A distinction awarded to only the top 2% of contractors nationwide.

IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor (2023–2025): Specializing in hurricane, hail, and wind-resistant solutions.

IKO Preferred Contractor (2021–2024), Malarkey Roofing Shingles Certified (2021–2024), Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence (2022).

National Roofing Contractor Association's Outstanding Workmanship Award (2023–2024).

2024 Top Roofer in Metairie via Expertise and consistent Top 17 Roofers recognition (2020–2024). 2025 Best Roofer, Best of St. Tammany, and inclusion in RoofingContractor's Top 100 Contractors in the USA (2022–2024).

Comprehensive Roofing and Exterior Solutions

Residential Roofing

Lone Wolf Roofing is Louisiana's most trusted residential roofing company, delivering tailored services such as roof repair, roof replacement, new roof construction, and storm damage restoration. Each project is executed with a commitment to craftsmanship, communication, and customer satisfaction. The team's certified professionals use premium materials to ensure every roof they install endures Louisiana's unpredictable climate.

Commercial Roofing

As the l eading commercial roofing company in Louisiana, Lone Wolf Roofing provides high-quality solutions for businesses, including roof maintenance, inspection, and emergency repairs. Their responsive approach and proven expertise help property owners minimize downtime and safeguard investments.

Gutter Services

In a state prone to heavy rainfall, Lone Wolf Roofing has earned a stellar reputation as Louisiana's premier gutter company. From gutter installation to replacement and maintenance, their work helps homeowners protect foundations and prevent water damage while enhancing the property's exterior appeal.

Insurance Claim Assistance

Navigating a roof insurance claim can be stressful, but Lone Wolf Roofing simplifies the process. Their experts work directly with insurance adjusters to document damage and secure full coverage. The company's support extends to free roof inspections, drone assessments, and 24/7 emergency services, ensuring clients are never left unassisted.

Soffit and Fascia Services

As part of their comprehensive exterior care, Lone Wolf Roofing offers soffit and fascia installation, repair, and replacement to strengthen home ventilation and protect attics from moisture and pests. Their services not only restore functionality but also enhance curb appeal.

Storm Damage Restoration

Louisiana's weather can be unpredictable, but Lone Wolf Roofing stands ready with fast-response storm damage restoration. From roof and siding repairs to window and door restoration, the company's dedicated team ensures that homes are fully recovered, safe, and secure.

Lone Wolf Roofing: The Top-Reviewed Roofing Service Provider in Louisiana

What makes Lone Wolf Roofing stand out isn't just its wide range of services; it's the consistent commitment to integrity, customer satisfaction, and superior workmanship. Each project reflects their dedication to protecting Louisiana homes and businesses, one roof at a time.

With glowing reviews and hundreds of satisfied customers, Lone Wolf Roofing continues to cement its status as Louisiana's go-to roofing and exterior solutions company.

For more details and to get started:



Phone: 504 230 6512

Website and Social Media: Address: 2882 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA 70002, United States.







About Lone Wolf Roofing

