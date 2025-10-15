Superstar Taylor Swift Breaks All Chart Records In Switzerland
With the single tracks“The Fate Of Ophelia”,“Opalite” and“Elizabeth Taylor”, Swift has established herself at positions one to three from a standing start. No female artist has ever achieved this before and, according to the chart regulations, it cannot be beaten.
According to the press release, the album“The Life Of A Showgirl” was streamed over a million times on the day of its release on October 3. During the release weekend, all 12 tracks from the album appeared in the top 12 on Spotify. Swift is also leading the way in vinyl record sales.
Switzerland thus joins the record-breaking ranks of other countries. Last week, comparable superlatives were reported from Germany and the US, among others.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
