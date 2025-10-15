Emirates Islamic Continues Commitment To UAE Financial Literacy Goals By Participating In Ministry Of Education Initiative

Dubai, UAE,October 2025: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has participated in the Ministry of Education's“Hello My School” initiative for the second consecutive year.





As part of this initiative, the bank delivered a series of financial literacy workshops across four government schools in the UAE, empowering and engaging 120 students with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions from an early age. These efforts establish crucial foundations for responsible future use of banking products and services. The workshops reflect Emirates Islamic”s comprehensive strategy to develop financial awareness among youth, which includes the introduction of the ALPHA Youth Account designed specifically for the youth under the age of 18 and their parents. The bank's initiatives align with the 'Year of Community' declared in 2025 by President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to foster a cohesive and thriving society by promoting collective action, empowering the population and strengthening of social bonds. Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, remarked:“At Emirates Islamic, we take pride in reinforcing our commitment to empowering Emirati youth with responsible financial management skills. Our continued participation in the Ministry's initiative aligns with national priorities in education and financial inclusion, while supporting our promise to deliver real value to customers and strengthen community partnerships.” Building financial literacy and financial goal management are important skills that empower the younger generation to create awareness and responsibility as they join the formal financial system. Emirates Islamic”s ALPHA Youth Account caters to the financial needs of Generation Alpha. Emirates Islamic customers can open an ALPHA Youth Account for their children under the age of 18 years in a few easy steps. This account not only unlocks exciting rewards and benefits, it also encourages financial independence to promote better saving habits from a young age. Previously Emirates Islamic organised a two-day event titled 'MoneyWise' in association with the Community Development Authority for students at Zayed University. Banking professionals imparted education on Islamic banking concepts, budgeting and investing, and raised awareness on fraudulent banking practices. About Emirates Islamic: Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE. Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari'ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp. Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as 'Best Overall Islamic Bank' and 'Most Innovative Islamic Bank' at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the 'Most Innovative Islamic Bank' at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024. As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.