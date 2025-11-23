403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, U.S. Conduct Military Talks in Hawaii
(MENAFN) Chinese and U.S. military representatives convened a "candid and constructive" dialogue in Hawaii as part of the 2025 China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA), according to Chinese state-controlled media on Saturday.
The discussions, which included the second round of working group meetings as well as the annual MMCA gathering, took place from Tuesday to Thursday, a media outlet reported, citing a statement from the People’s Liberation Army Navy.
According to the statement, "the two sides engaged in candid and constructive discussions on an equal and respectful basis."
Officials at the meeting examined the current maritime and aerial security environment affecting both nations and reviewed notable interactions at sea and in the air.
They also evaluated the yearly implementation of the US-China memorandum of understanding concerning rules of conduct for safe air and maritime encounters.
The statement emphasized, “China reiterated its firm opposition to any action carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation and overflight that endanger its sovereignty and security.”
Earlier in 2025, the first working group meeting under the MMCA took place in Shanghai in April.
The discussions, which included the second round of working group meetings as well as the annual MMCA gathering, took place from Tuesday to Thursday, a media outlet reported, citing a statement from the People’s Liberation Army Navy.
According to the statement, "the two sides engaged in candid and constructive discussions on an equal and respectful basis."
Officials at the meeting examined the current maritime and aerial security environment affecting both nations and reviewed notable interactions at sea and in the air.
They also evaluated the yearly implementation of the US-China memorandum of understanding concerning rules of conduct for safe air and maritime encounters.
The statement emphasized, “China reiterated its firm opposition to any action carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation and overflight that endanger its sovereignty and security.”
Earlier in 2025, the first working group meeting under the MMCA took place in Shanghai in April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment