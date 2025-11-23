403
Israel murders twenty-two Gazans in new violation of truce
(MENAFN) At least 22 Palestinians were killed on Saturday as a series of Israeli airstrikes struck homes and a vehicle across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, marking a new breach of the ceasefire in place since October 10.
Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal stated in a video message that women, children, and elderly civilians were among those killed when entire buildings were destroyed in the attacks.
He reported that five people died and others were wounded after an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle near the Abbas Junction in western Gaza City. In the same city, four Palestinians were killed when a home on al-Labbabidi Street was struck.
In central Gaza, two people were killed and others injured when an airstrike hit a house near the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in western Deir al-Balah. In the Nuseirat refugee camp, three Palestinians were killed when a home near Al-Awda Hospital was targeted, while seven more died in Camp 2 after another strike hit a residential building. Bassal did not specify the locations of additional fatalities.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces reportedly shot and injured three Palestinians near al-Bureij camp in central Gaza and in the northern area of Jabalia, according to medical sources.
The Israeli military said in a statement that its troops had “eliminated” a gunman who allegedly crossed the yellow line.
