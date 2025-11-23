403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudanese Army Pushes Forward in Kordofan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army continued its territorial advances in North and West Kordofan, located in the southern part of the country, on Saturday, following intense confrontations with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to military sources.
Heavy fighting broke out between army units and the RSF in the strategic Um Samima region, situated 50 kilometers west of the provincial capital, El-Obeid.
This area serves as a vital link connecting North Kordofan and West Kordofan states.
Military sources told a news agency that army troops are progressing in North Kordofan, conducting assaults with both heavy and light weaponry against the rebel forces stationed in Um Samima.
The sources further noted that the army and its allied forces are making gains along the western axis of Al-Khuwayyi in West Kordofan, approximately 100 kilometers from El-Obeid.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the Sudanese army reported notable achievements across several fighting fronts in the Kordofan states.
Analysts consider these advances a potential step toward the RSF-controlled Darfur region.
At the same time, the RSF claimed victories in North Kordofan’s Jabal Abu Sunun, Jabal Issa, and Al-Ayyara areas.
On Oct. 26, the RSF militia took control of El-Fasher and carried out massacres of civilians, according to both local and international organizations.
Heavy fighting broke out between army units and the RSF in the strategic Um Samima region, situated 50 kilometers west of the provincial capital, El-Obeid.
This area serves as a vital link connecting North Kordofan and West Kordofan states.
Military sources told a news agency that army troops are progressing in North Kordofan, conducting assaults with both heavy and light weaponry against the rebel forces stationed in Um Samima.
The sources further noted that the army and its allied forces are making gains along the western axis of Al-Khuwayyi in West Kordofan, approximately 100 kilometers from El-Obeid.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the Sudanese army reported notable achievements across several fighting fronts in the Kordofan states.
Analysts consider these advances a potential step toward the RSF-controlled Darfur region.
At the same time, the RSF claimed victories in North Kordofan’s Jabal Abu Sunun, Jabal Issa, and Al-Ayyara areas.
On Oct. 26, the RSF militia took control of El-Fasher and carried out massacres of civilians, according to both local and international organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment