UWC In US Considers Trump's Peace Plan Unacceptable

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's own correspondent, the president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Michael Sawkiw, stated this in New York at a ceremony honoring the victims of the Holodomor.

He read a statement he received from the congressmen of the Ukrainian caucus.

"The proposed peace plan mirrors the Kremlin's demands and pressures Ukraine to surrender its sovereignty. What Russia failed to achieve on the battlefield it is now trying to secure through political coercion, using the United States to enforce Putin's ambitions," the document states.

The caucus members emphasize that this approach does not offer a genuine path to lasting peace and effectively demands Ukraine's capitulation while justifying the Russian invasion. The statement also notes that European allies rightly rejected this proposal, calling it a basis for encouraging aggression rather than protecting Ukraine's freedom and ensuring peace through strength.

The statement outlines five key points reflecting the position of the Ukrainian caucus:

First, its representatives reject any conditions that require Ukraine to cede further territory. Second, they stress the need to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia until it fully withdraws its troops and pays reparations. Third, Ukraine must be a full and equal partner in any negotiations, not a passive recipient of Moscow-dictated conditions. Fourth, reliable, tangible security guarantees are needed to prevent further aggression. Fifth, Ukraine must cooperate closely with NATO and European allies to uphold international norms and prevent new conflicts in Europe.

Sawkiw emphasized that this call is particularly relevant on the day of remembrance for the millions of Ukrainians killed during the 1932–1933 Holodomor. According to him, appeasing aggressors does not stop the conflict, it allows it to grow.

As Ukrinform reported, at the main Catholic cathedral in New York – St. Patrick's Cathedral – clergy, politicians, diplomats, and members of the Ukrainian community honored the memory of the Holodomor victims.

