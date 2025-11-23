403
Trump says Zelensky can fight his heart out if peace deal is rejected
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could “continue to fight his little heart out” if he declines the US-proposed plan to end the conflict with Russia.
The United States presented Kyiv this week with a new draft proposal, urging Ukraine to respond by next Thursday. Reports indicate that the 28-point plan contains provisions that Kyiv and its Western European allies have previously rejected, including giving up NATO ambitions and reducing the size of its military.
Trump made the comment while speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, responding to a question about what would happen if Zelensky refused the plan.
“Then he can continue. Then he can continue to fight his little heart out,” Trump said.
The statement mirrors remarks he made on Friday, when he asserted that Zelensky “is going to have to accept something” eventually. Trump warned that Ukraine is facing a “cold winter” while its energy infrastructure has “been under attack, to put it mildly.”
“He will have to like [the plan] and if he does not like it then, you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess,” Trump added.
Media reports indicate that the US has threatened to withhold military aid and intelligence sharing if Ukraine rejects the peace proposal, echoing similar pressure applied earlier this year when Kyiv accepted Trump’s rare earths deal.
