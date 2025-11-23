403
Argentina’s leader alleges Latin America lost its way due to socialism
(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei said on Saturday that Latin America has “lost its way” due to the effects of 21st-century socialism, emphasizing the need for a strong US ally in the region to help restore stability.
Speaking at a business event in Buenos Aires, Milei criticized left-leaning Latin American leaders without naming them directly. He suggested that Argentina could serve as the strategic partner the United States requires. “A geopolitical anchor is critically important. Today, Argentina has the opportunity to become one of the main actors in the fundamental change taking place in the rules of the global game. The US, meanwhile, needs a solid ally in Latin America to help reorganize a continent that has strayed off course due to decades of the effects of 21st-century socialism,” Milei said.
The president highlighted the need for sweeping reforms in fiscal, currency, and tax policies to boost the national economy. He claimed that if these reforms are successfully implemented, Argentina’s GDP could double every seven years. “Argentina offers a unique investment opportunity as it moves toward becoming the world’s freest country and prepares to become a global example,” Milei added.
Recently, the US and Argentina signed a framework agreement to facilitate a bilateral trade and investment deal. On October 9, following talks with Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo, the US Treasury completed a $20-billion currency swap and directly purchased Argentine pesos as part of this cooperation.
