UN Chief Warns Africa Faces “Deadly Price” of Climate Change
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Saturday that Africa will bear a “deadly price” for climate change, despite contributing “very little” to its causes.
Addressing a G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg, he emphasized that the global community has already “failed” to limit warming to the 1.5°C (2.7°F) threshold.
This failure makes a temporary overshoot unavoidable, demanding measures to ensure it remains “as small, short and safe as possible.”
Guterres highlighted the severe repercussions that lie ahead, including intensified heat waves, wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and hunger, describing them as inevitable if decisive action is not taken.
He stressed the critical role of G20 leadership and backing in creating “the resilient world people and planet required,” underscoring the need for coordinated global efforts.
To prevent further “climate chaos,” Guterres urged closing the adaptation gap, a fundamental component of climate justice.
He called on nations to honor their commitments, beginning with doubling adaptation finance this year and targeting a threefold increase by 2030, with support from multilateral development banks.
The UN chief also advocated for protecting COP29 Baku finance objectives, funding the loss and damage mechanism, implementing global early-warning systems by 2027, investing in resilient food systems, and drastically cutting emissions this decade.
He emphasized accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy as essential to addressing the climate crisis.
