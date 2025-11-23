403
Brazil celebrates major trade breakthrough with US tariff removal
(MENAFN) According to reports, Brazilian Vice President and Trade Minister Geraldo Alckmin hailed a diplomatic success after US President Donald Trump ordered the removal of significant import tariffs on key Brazilian agribusiness exports, calling it “the biggest breakthrough in negotiations between Brazil and the United States.”
Alckmin, who led the high-level talks, described the move as “a major step forward” but confirmed that Brazil plans to continue seeking further exemptions. “We want to exclude more products and move forward in the negotiation,” he said during a press briefing in Brasilia on Friday.
The latest relief came Thursday, when Trump suspended the extra 40% tariff on 238 Brazilian products. These include major exports such as coffee, beef, cocoa, mangoes, coconuts, pineapples, and acai, part of an effort to lower costs for American consumers.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a video reaction on X, expressing satisfaction with the decision: “The removal of the 40% tariff imposed by the US government on several Brazilian agricultural products is a victory for dialogue, diplomacy and common sense.”
Both Lula and Trump have maintained ongoing negotiations to further reduce trade barriers.
Preliminary estimates indicate that the share of Brazilian exports subject to the steepest 50% additional tariffs has decreased from 36% to 22% following this latest measure.
The tariffs were initially imposed by Trump, citing concerns over trade practices and the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was later sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after the 2022 elections.
