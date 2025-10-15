Two Trams Collide At Zurich Paradeplatz
-
Deutsch
de
Tramkollision am Zürcher Paradeplatz fordert drei Verletzte
Original
Read more: Tramkollision am Zürcher Paradeplatz fordert drei Verletzt
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Zurich city police confirmed to Keystone-SDA a report by online paper Blick. According to the report, trams on lines 11 and 13 were involved. The former were travelling straight ahead on Bahnhofstrasse, the latter were crossing the road.
The tram driver and two female passengers on the number 13 tram, aged 23 and 56, were injured. The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear and are being investigated by the city police.
The public transport operator Verkehrsbetriebe Zürich reported that no trams were travelling on Bahnhofstrasse due to the collision. Five lines are affected.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This story was updated at 16:00 with information about injuries.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .External Content Related Stories Popular Stories Ne
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment