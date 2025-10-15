Two Trams Collide At Zurich Paradeplatz

Deutsch de Tramkollision am Zürcher Paradeplatz fordert drei Verletzte Original Read more: Tramkollision am Zürcher Paradeplatz fordert drei Verletzt

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Two trams collided on Zurich's Paradeplatz at midday on Wednesday. It is still unclear how the accident occurred at around 1 pm. Two passengers and a tram driver were slightly injured. This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 14:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Zurich city police confirmed to Keystone-SDA a report by online paper Blick. According to the report, trams on lines 11 and 13 were involved. The former were travelling straight ahead on Bahnhofstrasse, the latter were crossing the road.

The tram driver and two female passengers on the number 13 tram, aged 23 and 56, were injured. The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear and are being investigated by the city police.

The public transport operator Verkehrsbetriebe Zürich reported that no trams were travelling on Bahnhofstrasse due to the collision. Five lines are affected.

This story was updated at 16:00 with information about injuries.

