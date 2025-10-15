Will Ensure Justice For All Terror Victims In J & K: LG Sinha

LG Manoj Sinha interacts with terror victim families at Dardpora, Kupwara

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration will ensure that cases are registered in Pakistan-backed terror incidents in the Union Territory and all the victims will get justice.

“We have started a campaign in the last three to four months. We will ensure that justice is done to all victims of terror,” Sinha told reporters after visiting Dardpora village in Kupwara district.

He said more that 250 people who suffered at the hands of terrorists have got jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The remaining cases are also on progress. They will get jobs after the elections,” he added.

Later, taking to social media, Sinha said the administration will ensure all support to terror victims so that they can reclaim their lives.