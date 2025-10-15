Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Will Ensure Justice For All Terror Victims In J & K: LG Sinha

Will Ensure Justice For All Terror Victims In J & K: LG Sinha


2025-10-15 03:16:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
LG Manoj Sinha interacts with terror victim families at Dardpora, Kupwara

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration will ensure that cases are registered in Pakistan-backed terror incidents in the Union Territory and all the victims will get justice.

“We have started a campaign in the last three to four months. We will ensure that justice is done to all victims of terror,” Sinha told reporters after visiting Dardpora village in Kupwara district.

He said more that 250 people who suffered at the hands of terrorists have got jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The remaining cases are also on progress. They will get jobs after the elections,” he added.

Later, taking to social media, Sinha said the administration will ensure all support to terror victims so that they can reclaim their lives.

MENAFN15102025000215011059ID1110202223

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search