PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni All Smiles As World Leaders Interact At G-20 Summit Venue - Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue for the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday, 22 November. PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni were all smiles as they exchanged a hand-shake and greeted each other.

PM Modi was received by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as he arrived at the venue, Nasrec Expo Centre.

This is the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India's presidency in 2023.

G20 Summit - Who's attending?

G20 country representatives meet throughout the year to discuss pressing issues. In November, the leaders meet for the annual summit.

From Chinese president Xi Jinping to French President Emmanuel Macron - forty-two countries and organisations confirmed their attendance on Monday, reported Al Jazeera – citing South African officials.

US President Donald Trump will be absent at the Summit – amid a boycott by the POTUS, who claimed that the host country mistreats white people.

Here's a look at some of the leaders who are attending:



China's Premier Li Qiang, French President Emmanuel Macron,

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz,

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer,

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi,

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg ahead of the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit.

During the meeting, Albanese expressed condolences over the Red Fort terrorist attack and the bus crash in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims lost their lives.

South Africa has held the presidency of the G20 Summit since November 2024 and will hand over to the US on November 30, 2025.

This year's meeting will span over two days from Saturday, 22 November at Johannesburg's 150,000 square-metre Nasrec Expo Centre, which is the country's largest convention centre, as per reports.